Several marquee names skipping PGA’s return to Trump National Doral

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Justin Rose of England is competing at the Cadillac Championship after skipping the RBC Heritage following a tie for third at the Masters.

LOS ANGELES – The PGA Tour is making its return to Trump National Doral following a 10-year hiatus this week, but even a signature event’s US$20 million purse at the famous “Blue Monster” was not enough to prevent several marquee names from opting out.

The Cadillac Championship is the fifth of eight signature events this season, featuring a US$3.6 million winner’s check. The field is limited to only 72 players and without a cut, meaning every competitor is guaranteed at least US$36,000.

However, it also comes three weeks after the Masters and two weeks after the fourth signature event at the RBC Heritage. Another signature event is on tap at next week’s Truist Championship, which is followed by the second Major of the year at the PGA Championship.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is skipping his second consecutive signature event since repeating at the Masters. No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, who played the Masters before winning the RBC Heritage and last week’s Zurich Classic, is also taking the week off.

So, too, are No. 9 Xander Schauffele, No. 12 Robert MacIntyre and No. 14 Ludvig Aberg.

Fifth-ranked Justin Rose will be competing, but that only comes after skipping the RBC Heritage following a tie for third at the Masters.

Despite the massive purses and elevated FedExCup points on the line, the string of three signature events and two Majors in a six-week span is forcing players to make some tough scheduling decisions.

“I looked at this period coming up and I think something had to give, for sure,” Rose said.

“I felt like I knew what was coming, I knew what a big run of events were coming, obviously with PGA Championship being on the back of (these) three.

“When you’re having to miss great events to prepare for other great events, it’s not ideal. Obviously this event was added late. This is obviously a new edition, so it had to fall somewhere.”

The makeup of the 2027 PGA Tour schedule and beyond has been an ongoing topic of discussion. After rumours of a massively revamped schedule began circulating earlier this year, the expectation is now for a first iteration of changes in 2027 followed by more in the following year.

The consensus seems to be that while the elevated purses are attractive – and difficult to walk away from – there are only so many events players can commit to over a short span.

Adam Scott, who won the most recent PGA Tour event at Doral in 2016, said this year is stacking up as an exception rather than a new normal for the schedule.

The Cadillac Championship was not announced as an addition to the 2026 schedule until last August.

“Ideally, this wouldn’t be the way,” Scott acknowledged. “I think we’ve got to get through this year and hopefully the schedule looks a little more balanced next year.”

Rose was asked what he believes the impact will be if a future schedule features fewer events that are all on an equal level.

“What the PGA Tour’s trying to do is create the best possible product and the best possible tournaments in the most appealing time of the year,” he said.

“If that means that that flow of events suits you, then that’s what you have to commit to... in order to accumulate the right amount of points to win the Fed(Ex) Cup. That’s the goal.” REUTERS