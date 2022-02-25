Setbacks unlikely to end Saudi League

LOS ANGELES • Even after several top golfers confirmed their intent to stick with the PGA Tour over a proposed Saudi-funded rival circuit, others do not see the upstart group stopping any time soon.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy were among several big names who last week expressed their support for the PGA Tour over the Super Golf League (SGL) plan backed by Greg Norman and LIV Golf Investments.

The Australian great's group, which is being bankrolled by the Gulf kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, has already launched the Asian Tour-sanctioned 10-year, 10-event series this year, following a US$200 million (S$270 million) commitment.

But Norman's endgame, with the help of Saudi funding, is to create the SGL, a competition that can rival the PGA Tour.

Despite comments made by the likes of Johnson and Rahm distancing themselves from the SGL, four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka and fellow American Rickie Fowler believe that the big money on the table and other issues will mean the temptation to join the upstart, when it is announced, will always be there.

"I think it's going to still keep going," Koepka said.

"I think there will still be talk. Everyone talks about money. They've got enough of it.

"I don't see it backing down. They can just double up and they will figure it out. They will get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it."

Six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson on Tuesday apologised for comments that were revealed from an upcoming book. He called the Saudis "scary" but said his desire for leverage over the PGA Tour in a bid for more money allowed him to excuse concerns over human rights issues.

Last year's PGA Championship winner now intends to take a break from the game to work on himself after making the contradictory comments about supporting the SGL yet criticising its backers while also attacking the PGA Tour.

Ahead of the Honda Classic, which teed off yesterday at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met several pro players to discuss the Saudi proposal.

Fowler feels the SGL threat might lead to even more changes and improvements - just like how the PGA Tour announced in November the FedExCup bonus pool and championship prize would increase for this season from US$60 million to US$75 million, and from US$15 million to US$18 million for the winner.

"I've always looked at having competition as a good thing," he said. "Ultimately, I think that if everything kind of goes the right way, I think everyone comes out in a better place.

"If you're trying to be the best, you want to find ways that you can be better than your competitors. It goes through sport, business, tours, whatever it may be.

"Do I think the PGA Tour is the best place to play currently? Yes. Do I think it could get better? Yes."

Koepka agreed but reiterated his desire to stay put, adding: "I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people have the same opinion."

