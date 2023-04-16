Sentosa Golf Club to host LIV event annually on multi-year contract

SINGAPORE – Some of the top names in men’s professional golf including former world No. 1s Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson will be in town for the LIV Golf Singapore tournament in late April.

Local fans can expect this spectacle to be an annual affair as Sentosa Golf Club (SGC) has agreed a multi-year contract with the new circuit, with the deal to run for six years until 2028.

The upcoming April 28-30 tournament at the award-winning Serapong Course is the fifth of 14 legs on the 2023 LIV season.

While the majority of the events are in the United States, other stops in this part of the world are Australia and Saudi Arabia. All carry purses of US$20 million (S$26.6 million) for the individual competitions and another US$5 million for the team category.

Besides the trio of American stars, other top names set to compete here include reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith and European Ryder Cup veterans Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

SGC general manager Andrew Johnston said: “Having LIV at Sentosa is an exciting development for the golf ecosystem in Singapore and Asia as it brings some of the world’s best golfers to our country to compete on our world-class golf course.

“Additionally, the partnership with LIV Golf will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of golf tourism in Singapore, bringing in visitors from all over the world to experience our stunning golf courses and enhancing the golf ecosystem in Singapore and our attractions on Sentosa Island.”

Besides LIV, the men’s DP World Tour staged the Singapore Classic in February while a month later, the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship was held at Sentosa. March also saw the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series at Laguna National.