Sentosa Golf Club to host LIV event annually on multi-year contract

SINGAPORE – Some of the top names in men’s professional golf including former world No. 1s Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson will be in town for the LIV Golf Singapore tournament in late April.
Local fans can expect this spectacle to be an annual affair as Sentosa Golf Club (SGC) has agreed a multi-year contract with the new circuit, with the deal to run for six years until 2028.
The upcoming April 28-30 tournament at the award-winning Serapong Course is the fifth of 14 legs on the 2023 LIV season.
While the majority of the events are in the United States, other stops in this part of the world are Australia and Saudi Arabia. All carry purses of US$20 million (S$26.6 million) for the individual competitions and another US$5 million for the team category.
Besides the trio of American stars, other top names set to compete here include reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith and European Ryder Cup veterans Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.
SGC general manager Andrew Johnston said: “Having LIV at Sentosa is an exciting development for the golf ecosystem in Singapore and Asia as it brings some of the world’s best golfers to our country to compete on our world-class golf course.
“Additionally, the partnership with LIV Golf will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of golf tourism in Singapore, bringing in visitors from all over the world to experience our stunning golf courses and enhancing the golf ecosystem in Singapore and our attractions on Sentosa Island.”
Besides LIV, the men’s DP World Tour staged the Singapore Classic in February while a month later, the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship was held at Sentosa. March also saw the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series at Laguna National.
Cheryl Looi, 27, who works in the sustainability sector, said: “As a passionate golfer myself, I am thrilled Singapore continues to host and be recognised as a key destination for major golf events featuring some of the biggest names.
“It presents a fantastic opportunity to witness these world-class golfers in action and be inspired by their skills.”
LIV’s events see 48 players split into 12 teams playing 54 holes. In 2023, the league will introduce a relegation system where the last four golfers on the year-end individual standings will lose their spots, provided they are not contracted for future years.
The top 24 are guaranteed to stay while those ranked from 25th to 44th risk getting dropped subject to their team captain’s decision on retaining them for the new season.
Three of the four vacant spots will be filled by a separate qualifying tournament, while the fourth goes to the winner of the LIV International Series money list. Those relegated can participate in the qualifying tournament to reclaim their cards.
While LIV, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been criticised for sportswashing, its emergence has sparked changes within the game.
Bryan Teo, 49, who works in the logistics business, noted the difference between the breakaway circuit and its main rival, the US PGA Tour.
He said: “LIV has some very exciting things in place like the team format, loud music to hype up the players, players able to dress more casually in golf shorts.
“I’m pretty sure all these initiatives will encourage more young people to take up golf more seriously and groom more local talents. This definitely bodes well for the future of the Singapore golf community.”