Sentosa Golf Club awards sponsorship, granting full club access, to five Singapore amateurs and pros

SINGAPORE - Sentosa Golf Club (SGC) announced on Thursday (Aug 8) a sponsorship programme that will see the club support five local amateur and professional golfers to aid their development in the sport.

Among the five who were identified with the help of the Singapore Golf Association are two professionals Koh Dengshan, 31, who has played on the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour for over seven years and female pro Koh Sock Hwee, 29, a former recipient of the sponsorship programme.

The other three are Brayden Lee, 12, a member of SGA junior squad, Lucius Toh, 22, a member of the national squad and Jen Goh, 24, also a member of the women's national squad.

Each will have full access to all the practice facilities at the award-winning club, which has hosted major tournaments like the SMBC Singapore Open and HSBC Women's World Championship, until the end of 2020.

Koh said: "To be chosen for this programme is a real honour for me. Sentosa Golf Club is one of the best in Asia, if not the world, with first-class facilities, so I'm looking forward to the access I will receive to train there over the next year.

"I'm sure it will really help my golf so one day I can make Singapore proud of my success in the game."

SGC general manager and director of agronomy Andy Johnston said: "Sentosa Golf Club is extremely proud to offer this programme once again to five promising and deserving local golfers - all of them are here on their own merit and we look forward to watching them grow and develop as players.

The sponsorship forms part of Sentosa's #KeepItGreen initiative, a campaign which, in part, aims to grow the development of the junior game in the local area and support golf at a grassroots level.

Johnston noted: "#KeepItGreen has never just been about environmental sustainability at the club, but very much about how we can support the growth of the game, in particular at the junior level and introducing new players to the game.

"The opportunity for these players to refine their games at our facilities is a significant one, and if it helps them develop their talents further, it will only help boost the profile of the game in Singapore in the future."