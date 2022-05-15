SEA Games: S'pore golfer Aloysa Atienza fires closing 65 to capture silver medal

Singapore golfer Aloysa Atienza finished on seven-under 209. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GOLF ASSOCIATION
HANOI - Singapore golfer Aloysa Atienza fired a final round seven-under 65 on Sunday (May 15) to capture the silver medal in the women's individual competition at the SEA Games.

She finished on seven-under 209, seven shots back of gold medallist Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand. Malaysian Jeneath Wong was third on 211 at the Heron Lake Golf Course.

Fellow Singaporean Hailey Loh closed with a 73 and was sixth on 217 among 20 participants.

In the men's division, Ryan Ang (71) was eighth on 214, followed by Hiroshi Tai (72) on 215. Teammates Brandon Han (74, 230) and Wong Qi Wen (80, 236) were 22nd and 27th respectively in the 35-player field.

