SEA Games: Golfer James Leow breaks Singapore's 30-year individual title drought

CLARK - Golfer James Leow won a SEA Games gold medal on Friday (Dec 6), as the 22-year-old posted a 13-under 203 total to clinch top spot in the men's individual strokeplay event at the Luisita Golf and Country Club.

It is the Republic's first individual SEA Games gold medal in the sport in three decades.

Team Singapore's golfers last won an individual gold at the 1989 SEA Games, when Samson Gimson finished on top of the podium.

At the last edition of the Games in 2017, Singapore's Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou, Marc Ong and Joshua Ho defeated Thailand in a sudden-death play-off to win the country's first-ever team gold.