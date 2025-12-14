SEA Games 2025: Singapore golfers claim women’s team silver, first in event since 1991

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

(From left) Singaporean golfers Inez Ng, Valencia Chang and Chen Xingtong clinch the women's team silver at the SEA Games on Dec 14, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s golfer Inez Ng, Chen Xingtong and Valencia Chang clinched the women’s team silver on Dec 14, matching the country’s best finish in the event since 1991.

It was also their first women’s team medal since 2015, when the trio of Amanda Tan, Koh Sock Hwee and Jen Goh bagged bronze.

National coach Murray Smit said: “We are pleased to see our women’s team continuing to make steady progress on both the world and regional stage.

“After recording their best-ever finish of tied 15th at the World Amateur Team Championships in October, they have gone on to achieve another milestone by matching Singapore’s best SEA Games result since 1991 with another silver medal.

“These performances bode well for the future of our sport, and we hope they will continue to inspire Singaporeans to take up and enjoy the sport of golf.”

In the women’s team event, which counts the best two scores, Singapore placed second on a four-day aggregate of 17-over 593 at the Siam Country Club.

Two-time defending champions Thailand retained their crown with an 18-under 558 total, while Indonesia took bronze on 19-over 595.

Singapore’s men’s team comprising Troy Storm, Brayden Lee, Justin Kuk and Sean Lee finished fourth on 14-over 878. Thailand also topped the men’s standings with a 33-under 831 total, followed by Indonesia (851) and Vietnam (857).

The hosts completed a clean sweep of the golf titles, with Thailand’s Prim Prachnakorn and Pongsapak Laopakdee winning the women’s and men’s individual crowns respectively.

Prim posted a final round six-under 66 to sign off for a nine-under 279 total, six strokes ahead of compatriot Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul (74). Their teammate Pimpisa Rubrong (68) rounded out the podium as she finished with a four-under 288.

Meanwhile, Pongsapak shot a closing day 70 to finish 21-under 267, an impressive 11 strokes ahead of Vietnam’s silver medallist Nguyen Anh Minh (70). Thailand’s Parin Sarasmut (72) was two shots behind on third.

In the women’s individual standings, Singapore’s Ng shot a final-round 75 to finish seventh with a 10-over 298 total, while Xingtong (75) was eighth on 11-over 299. Chang carded a closing 79 to end tied-ninth on 15-over 303.

Among the men, Troy (73) was the top Singaporean in ninth on two-over 290, while Brayden (75) tied for 17th, Kuk (79) finished 19th and Sean (75) was 25th.