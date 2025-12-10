SEA Games 2025: Buoyed by recent outings, teenage golfer Troy Storm looks forward to debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Troy Storm, 16, is the youngest golfer in the Singapore team competing at the Dec 9-20 SEA Games in Thailand.

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Troy Storm was kept busy by many sports as he dabbled in football, rugby and golf.

Golf hardly seemed destined to become his main pursuit. He picked up the game at six, joining a programme with his older sister Freja after being encouraged by his father Soren, who is from Denmark, and his Singaporean mother Ming.

Back then, it was more of a hobby. Football was his favourite sport and he played as a centre-back and striker for St Andrew’s School (Junior) and was also involved in rugby as an outside centre.

But six years after Troy first swung a club, things began to change as his skills improved. As he chased perfection on the course, he also got hooked.

The 16-year-old said: “Golf is a pretty interesting sport. Everyone can hit a pretty good shot. It’s just whether you can do it every single time.

“At that point, I just got engrossed in it, really wanting each shot to be perfect. Just that addiction, striving for perfection was what really got me into it.”

In 2023, he stopped playing football competitively as his focus turned to golf, a decision that has been rewarded.

The Secondary 4 student is now part of the national fold and has represented Singapore at many international events, including two outings at the World Amateur Team Championships.

In early November, he teed off in his first professional tournament at the Moutai Singapore Open , an International Series event that is part of a set of elevated competitions sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Opening with a five-under 67, he put on an impressive performance before becoming one of two locals alongside Brayden Lee to make the cut. He eventually finished joint-63rd.

On Dec 11, Troy will make his SEA Games debut in Chonburi. The youngest in the men’s squad, he will compete alongside Brayden, 18, Justin Kuk, 24, and Sean Lee, 22.

The women’s team comprise Chen Xingtong, 17, Valencia Chang, 19, and Inez Ng, 22.

Reflecting on how his career has progressed, he said: “It’s coming pretty fast. Playing all these big tournaments is quite surreal, but I also know that I’m good enough to play in these tournaments.

“Hanging around with all the older guys, it’s not outside my comfort zone any more.”

The Singapore Open was especially meaningful – not just because he played well, but because he was able to compete in front of friends and family at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC).

Troy also got the chance to play alongside former world No. 3 Paul Casey, when he was grouped with the three-time PGA Tour winner in the third round.

This gave the teenager a close-up look at how the Englishman stayed relaxed and calm, even in a competition setting.

Crucially, the tournament also gave him a much-needed confidence boost.

He said: “ It proved to myself that I have it in me to play well on the big stage, so that just gave me a lot of confidence. Going into the last few events of the year and going forward, it just tells me that I’m good enough to play and what I have to do to get to the next level.”

Troy Storm was one of two local golfers who made the cut at the Moutai Singapore Open in early November. PHOTO: ASIAN TOUR

Troy, who counts Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods as his idols, is hoping to finish on the podium in both the team and individual events at Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

He said: “I know our team has a good chance of doing well, so getting confidence in the team and myself, knowing that I can do well next week, that really helps.”

National coach Murray Smit revealed that as part of preparations, the locally based players had gone to the competition venue twice.

While the overseas-based players – Ng and Chang – were not able to join them, Smit is confident that their experience will come through.

The South African also feels that Troy has developed immensely since joining the Singapore Golf Association squad in 2022.

He said: “He came into the SGA squad as a good junior at club level playing for SICC but is now ready to compete with many of the best juniors in the world.

“He has matured in all aspects of his game. He is now big and stronger physically, his technique and skill have improved immensely in all departments and his preparation and strategy have developed immensely through all of the tournament experience he has gained as well.”