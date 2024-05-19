Scottie Scheffler's attorney denies golfer assaulted police officer

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler struggled early in the May 18 third round of the PGA championship a day after being arrested while his attorney was denying charges the golfer assaulted a police officer.

Scheffler, arrested on the morning of May 17 after a confrontation with police at the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club, returned from jail to fire an adrenaline-fuelled five-under par 66 on May 17 and shared fourth on nine-under 133 – three back of 36-hole leader Xander Schauffele.

But on May 18, the two-time Masters champion stumbled with a double bogey at the second hole followed by back-to-back bogeys.

Birdies at the fifth and par-5 seventh lifted him but another bogey at the par-3 eighth left him 6-under and seven off the lead.

Adding to his woes was the absence of his regular caddie, Ted Scott, who was away on a previously arranged trip to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne served as a fill-in.

Scheffler, 27, hopes to go from sitting in a jail cell on May 17 to hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy on May 19 and becoming the first player to win the first two majors of a calendar year since 2015.

The world number one was arrested the morning of May 17 as he tried to drive around police traffic control of an accident at Valhalla’s entrance that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, John Mills.

Parked cars at the entry gates now prevent any similar attempts to jump the curb.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) officers handcuffed Scheffler before arresting him on charges of felony assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

“We’ll be pleading not guilty,” Scheffler attorney Steve Romines said.

Police say Scheffler’s vehicle accelerated and dragged police officer Bryan Gillis so severely that he had left knee and wrist injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital.

“I can’t comment on any specifics,” Scheffler said on May 17. “But my situation will be handled. It was just a big misunderstanding.”

An arraignment is set for May 21.