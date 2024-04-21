Scottie Scheffler shoots 63 to vault to lead the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND – Scottie Scheffler strikes again. The US Masters winner fired a low-round, eight-under 63 to shoot into the lead by a stroke at the RBC Heritage on April 20 at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Scheffler was tied for 10th entering the third round. The world No. 1 sits at 16-under 197, one stroke ahead of Sepp Straka (67). Collin Morikawa, who played with Scheffler in the final Masters pairing at Augusta, Georgia, two weeks ago, is third at 14 under after a 68.

The 54-hole lead is Scheffler’s fifth this season, the most on the PGA Tour. It is also his 12th career lead after three rounds, the most of any player since he joined the tour in 2019-20.

He is gunning for his fourth victory in his past five tournaments played. Scheffler is also trying to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 to follow up a Major win with a victory on tour the following week.

“I think when I’m playing my best, sometimes it feels like I’m competing against myself a little bit out there, trying to keep pushing and stay as focused as I can,” Scheffler said about his hot streak.

With a win, Scheffler would join Bernhard Langer (1985) as the only players to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in back-to-back weeks.

“At the end of the day, we’re out here competing against the best players in the world,” he said after his round on April 20.

“I love competing against these guys, and I’m looking forward to the challenge of coming out and competing tomorrow.”

Three golfers are three shots off the lead in a tie for fourth.

Scheffler turned in a bogey-free round, carding five birdies on the front nine and another three coming in, including the par-four 18th.

“I felt like my ball-striking was really good today. Hit a lot of greens,” the American said. “I played the par-fives well. The par-threes I felt like today were playing very challenging, and I played the par-threes really well.

“Overall it was a good effort. Proud of the score today.”

The next lowest third-round score was 65 – posted by Adam Schenk and Alejandro Tosti.

On the women’s tour, South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran on April 21 held a one-shot lead after the weather-interrupted third round of Chevron Championship, the first women’s Major of the year.

The 23-year old carded a five-under 67 for an 11-under 205 total to sit one stroke ahead of world No. 1 Nelly Korda (69) and Canada’s Brooke Henderson, who shot the low round of the day (64).

Play resumed on April 21 after lightning rolled through The Woodlands, Texas, and suspended the third round.