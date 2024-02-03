Scottie Scheffler shares lead at Pebble Beach with Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry

SAN FRANCISCO – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is happy to be “boring” as he finished with back-to-back birdies to hold a share of the lead after the second round of the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb 2.

The American shot a bogey-free, eight-under 64 to share top spot on the leaderboard at 11-under 133 with Belgian Thomas Detry (70) and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg (65).

He sank a 35-footer to make birdie on the par-three 17th and then followed up with an aggressive approach on the par-five 18th.

“Boring is always nice on the card, keeping a clean card is good,” said Scheffler of his avoidance of bogeys on the historic Californian course.

“I felt like I didn’t have to struggle for many pars. I kept the golf course in front of me, made some nice putts and hit some quality shots into the greens. I just gave myself a lot of opportunities.

“I did not realise how much it rained overnight. It was really wet. So like on a lot of these back-to-front greens it’s a big adjustment going from hitting a pitching wedge to hitting an 8-iron to try to take off spin.”

The soft, wet course encouraged players to attack the greens and Aberg certainly took that approach, following up a birdie on the first with an eagle on the par-five second.

He was outstanding on the greens as he reached the turn on five-under and he added two more birdies on the back nine on the 11th and 14th.

Aberg, who played college golf in the USA for Texas Tech and turned pro last June, picked up his first win on the PGA Tour in November at the RSM Classic, following up his win on the DP World Tour in Switzerland in September.

That month he grabbed global attention with his excellent performance in Europe’s Ryder Cup win over the United States in Italy, and he said that he would draw on those experiences as he searches for his second PGA Tour victory.

“I don’t try to get too high... and the experiences that I had last year was a lot of good ones, try to keep building on that and see where that takes us,” he added.

Overnight leader Detry teed off on 10th and was three-under at the turn but was undone by bogeys on the fourth and fifth as he carded a two-under 70.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy struggled to a two-over 74 and is at one over, tied for 64th. AFP, REUTERS