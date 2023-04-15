Scottie Scheffler in contention, Jon Rahm rises but Jimmy Walker leads at RBC Heritage

MIAMI – Scottie Scheffler, targeting a return to top spot in the world rankings, set himself up for a weekend push at the RBC Heritage after shooting a six-under 65 to move within three strokes of leader Jimmy Walker.

Victory would see Scheffler overtake freshly crowned Masters champion Jon Rahm and become world No. 1 again.

But the Spaniard, who made a slow start with a one-over 72 opening round, moved up the leaderboard with the best score of the day, a bogey-free seven-under 64.

After starting on the tenth tee, Scheffler chipped in for an eagle on the par-five 2nd hole and ended his round with a bogey and a birdie.

The American is one of three players on nine-under 133 overall, alongside England’s Justin Rose (67) and compatriot Xander Schauffele (66).

It is Scheffler’s first appearance at Hilton Head and he said that lack of knowledge has been a factor in his play so far.

“There’s a lot of nuances to this golf course, and I’m still kind of learning on the fly,” he said.

“It’s just those nuances kind of help when you’re not really playing your best. I feel like I put myself in a few spots this week that haven’t been great. But outside of that, I’ve played a lot of solid golf.”

Rahm had been weary in his first round, after all his exertions at Augusta, but he was back into his groove after making four successive birdies on his front nine.

The Spaniard had to make a ten-footer for par on his last hole, the ninth to keep his round bogey-free but said he was still battling with the after-effects of his Masters win.

“We did play 30 holes on Sunday on one of the hilliest walks all year. So adrenaline keeps you going so far, and then it’s going to take a little bit for the body and mind to recover,” he said.

“I wish I would have been able to take the week off, but it wasn’t the case. I took Monday and Tuesday off. I’ve been getting slightly better each day.”

Walker is a surprise leader but one whose return to form will hearten many of his colleagues on the tour.

He has had to cope with the impact of Lyme disease which emerged in 2016 and a series of complications badly affected his form.

The American, who has six wins on the PGA Tour but none since his Major win at the PGA Championship in 2016, shot back-to-back rounds of 65 to lead on 12-under overall. AFP