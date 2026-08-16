Scottie Scheffler holds 2-shot lead with 1 round to play at FedEx St Jude

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Scottie Scheffler shot a two-under 68 to maintain the lead on Aug 15, as he aims for his first victory since January.

Even with his lofty status in the golf world in recent years, Scottie Scheffler will be in a bit of a different situation compared to most tournaments in 2026 for the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship.

He’s the frontrunner after shooting a two-under 68 to maintain the lead on Aug 15 in Memphis, Tennessee, as he aims for his first victory since January.

“Strategy is still the same, just go out there and execute,” Scheffler said. “This is a golf course where that’s really all it comes down to.

“I’ll just do my best to go out there tomorrow and be committed and try and execute.”

Scheffler moved to 13-under 197 for a two-stroke lead on Sam Burns and South Korea’s Im Sun-jae at TPC Southwind, where the opening event of the FedEx Cup play-offs is taking place.

Burns rose into contention with a bogey-free 62 that included three consecutive birdies at one point.

“You feel like this golf course you get in the fairway a bunch and you feel like you can make a bunch of birdies,” Burns said.

“You get in the rough and you feel like you’re scrambling for par.”

Im, who was Scheffler’s playing partner on Aug 15, posted 67. For the second round in the tournament, Im had a better score than Scheffler.

“I was watching him playing a lot of good shots and learnt a lot,” Im said. “Hopefully, I can keep it going.”

This is the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour’s post-season. The top 50 players in terms of season-long points advanced to next week’s BMW Championship. Scheffler entered this week atop the points standings.

Scheffler has not won since his first tournament (The American Express) of the season, but remains the world No. 1 as he has produced 11 top-10 finishes.

His first bogey of the third round came on the fourth hole, and he did not post his first birdie of the day until hole No. 8.

He had another bogey at No. 17 after his approach shot went into a bunker, so he has dealt with a pair of bogeys in both the second and third rounds.

Scheffler will be paired with Burns, whom he considers a close friend, on Aug 16.

“It’s always a little weird just because I want him to have success so much and I think he wants the same for me,” Scheffler said.

“Tomorrow we’ll go out there and play our game and see where things finish up at the end of the day.”

Burns knows what to expect.

“Scottie is obviously playing great, as he always does,” Burns said. “He’s not going to lay down.

“He’s going to play great tomorrow. So you’re going to have to go out there and put a really good round together and see if you can catch him.”

Jake Knapp (67) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood (68) are tied for fourth place at eight under.

“I’ve got one more day,” said Fleetwood, who was two under through seven holes on Aug 15.

“If we can get off to another fast start, that would be great.”

Brian Harman (69), South Korea’s Kim Si-woo Kim (65), Sweden’s Alex Noren (66) and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (67) are all at seven under.

Harman is outside the top 50 going into Aug 16, so he still needs to make headway. He said his worst putting round of the tournament came on Aug 15.

“It has been a tough year, hasn’t been awesome,” Harman said. “It’s just been kind of one thing or the other. I feel like I’m playing some good golf. Hopefully, it will pop tomorrow. If not, get an extra week at home with the family.”

Norway’s Viktor Hovland briefly caught up to Scheffler before a horrendous stretch that resulted in a 72. He tumbled to a tie for 10th place at six under.

Hovland played the ninth through 15th holes in five-over – and that came with a birdie on No. 11. Two wayward shots on the par-four 12th resulted in a pair of penalty strokes and he carded six on the hole.

Jordan Speith, who was a first-round co-leader, also shot 72 on Aug 15. He is at four under and tied for 19th. REUTERS