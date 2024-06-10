Scottie Scheffler collects fifth PGA Tour win of 2024 at Memorial

It doesn’t have to be easy for it to be rewarding for Scottie Scheffler.

He won another tournament and solidified his No. 1 world ranking by shooting two-over-par 74 on June 9 to win the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

“The golf course was playing so tough today, so firm, so fast,” Scheffler said. “It was a fun test of golf. It was good to battle it out. I didn’t really do a whole lot great today, but I did enough.”

Scheffler held on to the lead despite challenges in tough final-round scoring conditions at Muirfield Village Golf Club. His eight-under 280 tournament total was good for a one-shot advantage on Collin Morikawa, who posted 71 on June 9.

It is Scheffler’s fifth PGA Tour win this year, all since the beginning of March. The tournaments he has won are a sampling of the most prestigious on the PGA Tour: the Masters, the Players Championship and three signature events.

This one came in a tournament with legendary Jack Nicklaus the host.

“I remember shaking Mr Nicklaus’ hand a few years ago,” Scheffler said. “It’s a pretty surreal moment to be able to shake his hand as a winner here.”

The 27-year-old Texan will be one of the favourites at the US Open this coming week at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

Canada’s Adam Hadwin shot 74 and ended up in third place at four under, followed by South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout (72) at three under.

Scheffler did not have to do anything spectacular in the final round, which began with him owning a four-stroke lead. After a bogey on No. 8, he scored pars on the next eight holes before a bogey on No. 17.

Scheffler and Morikawa, playing in the final pairing, went to the final hole with only one shot separating them. Both hit their second shots over the green, and Morikawa’s attempt to chip in for birdie from 45 feet away barely skated past, allowing Scheffler to make par to win.

“It’s pretty amazing I feel like I’ve had some close calls in this tournament,” Scheffler said. “This is a tough place to close out.”