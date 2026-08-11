Schwartzel's ball becomes fish food at LIV Golf Bedminster

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charl Schwartzel of Stinger GC chips onto the first green during the finals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Aug 10 - Charl Schwartzel found an unusual hazard in the final round at LIV Golf Bedminster on Sunday when a fish appeared to swallow his ball after it rolled into the water beside the seventh green.

The South African's tee shot at the 134-yard, par-three hole rolled off the putting surface and settled in the pond, where TV footage showed the ball being snatched from beneath the water.

"Have you ever seen anything like this?" LIV Golf wrote in a social media post accompanying video of the incident.

The former Masters champion had to take a one-stroke penalty and settled for a bogey on the hole. He finished two-over par at the tournament, which was won by Chilean Joaquin Niemann. REUTERS