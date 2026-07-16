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Scheffler ready for title defence as 154th Open gets underway

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Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 15, 2026 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 15, 2026 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

SOUTHPORT, England, July 16 - The British Open began under clear skies on Thursday at Royal Birkdale in Southport, where American Scottie Scheffler is bidding to become the event's first back-to-back winner since 2008.

• The opening shot of the 154th edition was struck by England's Matthew Baldwin, who is also a member at Royal Birkdale. He was joined by Belgian Thomas Detry and American James Nicholas in game one.

• World number one Scheffler, who finished on 17 under at Royal Portrush last year, is hoping to become the first man since Padraig Harrington to win back-to-back Opens. Harrington won his second title at Royal Birkdale.

• Scheffler is scheduled to tee off at 9:58 a.m (0858 GMT) alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton.

• World number two Rory McIlroy will begin his campaign alongside 2024 champion Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).

• McIlroy is chasing a seventh major title. His sole Open win came 12 years ago at Royal Liverpool. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.