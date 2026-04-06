Scheffler arrives at Augusta National after birth of second child

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Mar 13, 2026; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on the 14th green during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 - Scottie Scheffler put to rest any concern he might miss the Masters for the birth of his second child as the twice champion was at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday with his wife and two sons, the latter born just last week.

According to the PGA Tour's website, world number one Scheffler warmed up for an afternoon practice round at Augusta National as his wife Meredith and firstborn child Bennett watched on and the golfer's parents had newborn Remy in a stroller nearby.

Scheffler pulled out of his Masters tune-up event in Houston due to family reasons, leading some to wonder if the wait for the newest addition to his family could get in the way of his bid for a fifth major title.

Prior to the 2024 Masters, Scheffler said he would leave the tournament, even if he was leading, if he got the call that his wife went into labor. He went on to win that year for his second Masters triumph after earning his first Green Jacket in 2022.

The year's first major starts on Thursday and Scheffler, who upped his major tally to four after wins at last year's PGA Championship and British Open, is the betting favourite.

Scheffler is making his seventh Masters start this year and has never finished outside the top 20 at Augusta National. REUTERS