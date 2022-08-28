Schauffele stalks Scheffler at Tour C'ship

WASHINGTON • With some of the world's best players on his tail, American Scottie Scheffler saw his advantage shrink to two shots on Friday after the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

His four-under 66 got him to 19-under 131 for the event, but Xander Schauffele, buoyed by a birdie-birdie-eagle finish, posted a seven-under 63 and jumped to 17 under.

Jon Rahm of Spain also shot a 63 to move into third at 13 under.

Scheffler, the world No. 1, began the FedExCup finale with a two-shot edge via the season-long points race, and after one round he moved ahead by five.

But after a few wayward tee shots down the stretch on Friday, he left the door open for Schauffele. The latter won the 2017 Tour Championship and he also shot the lowest 72-hole score in 2020.

"Xander obviously has a great track record around here," Scheffler admitted. "He played some fantastic golf, especially at the end there. I hit the ball nicely. I gave myself a lot of looks.

"A few more of those go in and the scorecard looks a little bit different but overall, four-under with no bogeys is a pretty good round."

Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, was not overly excited about his late attack given there were 36 weekend holes to play.

"It's only day two," he said.

"It would be better to be two shots ahead."

Rahm, who began the tournament three under and seven shots behind Scheffler, is giving chase for the second straight year after he challenged eventual champion Patrick Cantlay last year.

Cantlay (66) and South Korea's Im Sung-jae (65) were tied for fourth at 12 under.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE