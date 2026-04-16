Saudi PIF on verge of cutting LIV Golf support

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Legion XIII's Jon Rahm celebrating with the trophy after winning LIV Golf Hong Kong in March 2026.

Summarise

NEW YORK - Speculation over the future of LIV Golf ran rampant after league executives reportedly were summoned to New York for an emergency summit.

The Financial Times reported on April 15 that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is on the verge of cutting its support for the league, and that an announcement could come as soon as April 16.

LIV Golf members are currently in Mexico City preparing to play the sixth event on the 2026 calendar, starting on April 16.

Golfer Sergio Garcia told reporters there on April 15 that the players “have not heard anything.”

All outward appearances indicated the event was proceeding as planned, with LIV Golf posting interviews and tee times on social media.

Garcia said a shutdown would be contrary to what they have heard from Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi PIF.

“That is not what Yasir told us at the beginning of the year, that he is behind us, that they have a project of many years,” said Garcia, translated from Spanish.

The PIF has reportedly poured more than US$5 billion (S$6.3 billion) into LIV Golf since it launched in 2022, luring stars like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson with lucrative contracts and massive tournament purses.

LIV Golf’s potential demise would not come as a total shock, given the circuit’s stagnant television ratings and its inability to attract any big names of late, coupled with the recent departures of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed back to the PGA Tour.

After Mexico City, there are nine events remaining on the schedule in LIV Golf’s fourth season. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA