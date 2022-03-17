Saudi-backed SGL launching soon: Norman

LOS ANGELES • Greg Norman, the frontman for the proposed Super Golf League (SGL), has said the controversial Saudi-backed competition is set to be launched soon.

In a letter to players published by sports website SI.com, the Australian two-time Major winner said the league would go ahead even if it starts on a small scale.

"You should know that we are launching, and we will continue to drive this vision forward," said the former world No. 1.

"We will not stop. We believe in our mission."

The proposed league has taken a massive hit in recent weeks as a number of the game's best players have pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, including Northern Irish four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who said it was "dead in the water".

Norman, a World Golf Hall of Fame member who counts two British Open titles among his 20 PGA Tour wins, is spearheading the SGL as the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The firm has already committed US$300 million (S$408.4 million) over 10 years to the Asian Tour.

"We consider ourselves a start-up," he said in the letter.

"We may start with a modest number of players, but we won't stay that way for long.

"I fully understand some players may choose not to play with us right away. But after we get going, I believe many of those who aren't with us now will be with us later.

"I want to thank you for your patience, but know it will be worth your while."

No golfers have publicly admitted to signing up for the SGL despite its promises of huge paydays, though some have expressed interest, including Australian former world No. 1 Adam Scott.

It was reported that the SGL would consist of 14 events with 48-player fields featuring both individual and team play.

The events would be 54 holes with no cut. Each would have a US$20 million purse.

The SGL's image has been tarnished by comments American six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson made about Saudi Arabia's human rights record and using the league to gain leverage over the PGA Tour.

Mickelson later apologised after his comments drew widespread criticism and said he would take time away from golf to "self-reflect".

REUTERS