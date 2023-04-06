Sandy Lyle says he won't let emotions get better of him in Masters farewell

AUGUSTA, United States - Scotland’s Sandy Lyle insists he won’t get emotional when he takes his final bow at the scene of his greatest triumph when he plays his final Masters at Augusta National starting on Thursday.

The 65-year-old, who enjoyed a famous victory in 1988, is retiring from the Champions Tour and has also said this will be the last time he takes advantage of his lifetime qualification for the Masters.

“It’s not a hard decision. I’m not going to get that emotional about it,” Lyle said on Wednesday, after taking part in the traditional Par-3 Contest.

“It will be probably the last hole or so thinking, ‘Thank God I don’t have to go out here (more).’ This is a beast of a golf course and the young ones hit it so much further than me.”

Lyle produced one of the most memorable final-hole shots in Masters history when he took a 7-iron from a fairway bunker 145 yards from the hole.

The Scot’s superb shot left him with a tricky downhill putt for a birdie that he coolly made to beat Americans Mark Calcavecchia and Ben Crenshaw to win the green jacket.

The sand trap is now known as “Sandy’s Bunker” but despite the power of those memories and the pull of the tournament, Lyle says he has simple had to give in to the inevitable.

“It’s just age catches you up,” he said.

“Club head speed lowers down without you even trying sometimes, and then the course is getting longer and I’m getting shorter. Not a good combination. The young ones are so good these days that I can’t really compete against that.”