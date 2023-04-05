Same old Scheffler unchanged by Masters win, world No. 1 spot

AUGUSTA – A year after winning the Masters for his first major title, top-ranked Scottie Scheffler’s life remains pretty much unchanged.

The 26-year-old American swears that trying to match Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back Masters champions does not offer any extra motivation this week at Augusta National.

Scheffler says he does not get any confidence boost from being world No. 1, he kept his green jacket in the closet for most of the past year and his biggest indulgence with prize money is a cold tub that is not running.

Success has come from his fantastic shotmaking but it clearly has not gone to his head.

Scheffler, who won his sixth career PGA Tour title at last month’s Players Championship, said Tuesday he is not really looking for a major championship legacy.

“Legacy at the end of this is not really why I play,” Scheffler said. “With that being said, any time you can get mentioned in the same breath as a Tiger and a Jack and a Nick Faldo is really special.

“But it’s not a motivating factor for me to come out here and play. It’s so special and cool when it happens, but it doesn’t motivate me.”

Scheffler says all he wants is the chance to play his best and have a good attitude about whatever happens.

“Wherever that ends up in my career, I’ll be happy with,” Scheffler said. “Legacy is just a complicated thing. In 100 years I’m going to be forgotten and it’s not a big deal.”

Scheffler won four titles in an epic two-month stretch last year capped by a Masters triumph and defended his PGA Phoenix Open title this year before capturing the Players.

He takes a matter-of-fact attitude about topping the rankings.

“I wouldn’t say it gives me my sort of special confidence,” Scheffler said. “It’s a math algorithm. So for me to sit here and tell you guys I’m the best player in the world is not really my style.”

Scheffler drives a white 2012 GMC Yukon XL, just like he did before winning US$2.7 million (S$3.6 million) last April.

“I haven’t got a new car. Still in the same house,” Scheffler said. “I bought a cold tub. That was a pretty big indulgence. Still not running at home, but we bought it.”