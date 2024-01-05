Sahith Theegala tops pack in first round of golf’s season-opening Sentry

MAUI – Sahith Theegala made his 10th birdie of the day at the par-five 18th hole to inch ahead of a star-studded pack at the last moment, taking sole possession of the first-round lead at The Sentry on Jan 4 in Maui, Hawaii.

He shot a nine-under 64 to move in front of another American Collin Morikawa, Colombia’s Camilo Villegas, Jason Day of Australia, South Korean Im Sung-jae and Norway’s Viktor Hovland at the PGA Tour’s 2024 season opener at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Theegala, 26, earned his first tour victory last September at the Fortinet Championship. He rang up six straight birdies at Nos. 10 to 15 and said the third birdie of that run was probably his favourite.

He added: “Just because I hit a great drive, just hit it in the greenside bunker there. Didn’t hit a great bunker shot and I had a really gnarly eight- or nine-footer that I didn’t know which way it was going to break, grain was going all over the place.

“I just aimed it dead centre and tried to hit it hard and hearted that putt, and that settled me down a little bit more, because I knew 13, 14, 15 were very gettable too, so to make that putt was nice.”

After that run came his only bogey of the round after he found sand off the tee at No. 16. But he smashed two long shots at the 684-yard final hole to set him up for a short pitch shot, which he nestled inside six feet for the go-ahead birdie putt.

Morikawa and Villegas were the early-afternoon leaders in the clubhouse. The former eagled the par-five ninth amid a bogey-free performance, and the 41-year-old Villegas had seven birdies and a bogey on his back nine.

Hovland, the defending FedEx Cup champion, heated up late by going five under for his final seven holes. He called his round “pretty scrappy from a swing standpoint, but I’m very happy with the score” and added: “Managed to make some putts and kept it really relatively stress-free.”

Even more stars are lurking two shots back at 66: world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, his fellow Americans Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele plus Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo.

The PGA Tour has moved back to a season contained within the same calendar year, leaving its former “wraparound” schedule that started its season in the fall and proceeded through the next summer.

The event was previously known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was only available to players who had won on tour the previous season.

Going forward, it is open to the top 50 finishers in the previous year’s FedEx Cup standings, along with anyone who won a tournament that year. The field features a record 59 participants, with no cut.

Notably absent is 2023 Sentry champion Jon Rahm. The Spanish two-time Major winner sent shock waves through the sport when he changed allegiances from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in December, for a contract reportedly in excess of US$300 million (S$399 million).

Separately, Phil Mickelson has welcomed Rory McIlroy’s new softened stance towards LIV and says it is time to “let go” of “hostilities” between the rival camps.

Mickelson was one of the first players to switch from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV in 2022 and has been one of the most prominent backers of the new series.

Northern Irishman McIlroy was in many ways his opposite number as a staunch defender of the PGA Tour and a vocal critic of LIV.

But with golf’s tours in talks over a framework agreement merging the PGA Tour and LIV’s financial backers the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), McIlroy has struck a different tone.

He also admitted LIV had “exposed some of the flaws in the structures of professional golf” and it was those words Mickelson highlighted on social media.

“This quote and the many others made... by Rory probably weren’t easy to say,” said Mickelson in an post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Let’s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, it’s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work towards a positive future.” REUTERS, AFP