Sahith Theegala grabs early lead at rain-hit PGA Phoenix Open

LOS ANGELES – Sahith Theegala fired a six-under 65 in cold, windy and rainy conditions on Feb 8 to grab the lead at the PGA Phoenix Open when darkness halted the first round.

The 26-year-old American, who was third at TPC Scottsdale in 2022, made seven birdies against a lone bogey to top the leaderboard.

“I played really well,” Theegala said. “It’s not often where every part of the game clicks during the course of the round.

“But it felt like through the bag I did something good with every club... made the short putts when I needed to. Really happy with the start. The weather was not good.”

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, and South Korean Kim Seong-hyeon were next in the clubhouse 67 with three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth of the United States the only player in the clubhouse on 68.

Heavy rain in the early afternoon left the TPC Scottsdale layout unplayable and halted competition for 3½ hours.

“It was horrible, as tough (as) conditions I can remember for a while,” Lowry said.