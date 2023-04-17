S’pore Professional Golf Association loses $131,000 to phone scammers, pledges to change banking protocols

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Professional Golf Association (SPGA) has lost over $131,000 to phone scammers, which amounts to more than three-quarters of its funds.

In an advisory dated March 16 signed off by SPGA honorary secretary Nasarudin Alias, it revealed that around 9am on Feb 17, a long-serving SPGA staff received a call from someone claiming to be from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The person indicated there was an illegal transaction into the association’s bank account and asked for the PIN and internet banking password for the account, both of which the employee had access to.

The advisory noted that “out of fear upon hearing that it was from CPIB”, the staff supplied the information and told SPGA treasurer Jack Solomon about the incident.

Solomon suspected this is likely a scam and instructed the bank to freeze the account, but more than $131,000 had already been withdrawn via two transfers to a Hong Kong account on the same day at 11.26am.

Accompanied by Solomon, the employee made a police report at 2.48pm.

The SPGA said it would follow up with the bank and police and advise further if any recovery can be made. It added that the SPGA committee “has carried out its own internal investigations” and ruled out any criminal activity on the part of the employee.

The committee said it “deeply regrets this incident and that it has happened during their watch” and would be implementing changes in its banking and accounting protocols so that such an incident does not happen again.

When contacted, SPGA president M. Murugiah confirmed the incident but declined further comment, citing ongoing police investigations.

Registered as a society since 1972, the SPGA is a non-profit organisation set up to promote the game, offers certification for teaching and playing professionals as well as organise tournaments for its members. Its next event is the SPGA April Golf Series, held on Monday and Tuesday at Warren Golf & Country Club.

Its website states 150 pros are registered with SPGA, of which 110 are locals and the remaining 40 are overseas associates members.

Singapore golfer Choo Tze Huang said: “It is unfortunate such a thing has happened, and the SPGA is affected financially as a result. Scams are common these days and anyone can be a victim.

“I hope the SPGA has some kind of insurance to recover the funds and we can all be more careful to avoid falling prey.”

On the CPIB website, it said it takes a serious view of the impersonation of public agencies for undesirable or scam purposes. It “is aware of recent impersonation scams involving the Bureau” and will not request for confidential details such as individuals’ bank credentials over the phone.

It recommended that if anyone receives such calls or requests from dubious social media accounts, they should call CPIB’s hotline at 1800-376-0000 for assistance to verify the authenticity of such approaches, refrain from transferring any money and providing personal information based on the instructions.

For more information on scams, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scam activity may call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at https://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness