Ryu Hae-ran loses count as she blasts 60 for Evian lead

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South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran competing during the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship in France on July 11.

EVIAN, France - Ryu Hae-ran put herself in position to win a second women’s major this season as she blazed a spectacular third-round 60 on July 11 for a two-shot lead at the Evian Championship.

Akie Iwai of Japan shot a 65 to take a firm grip on second, four ahead of compatriot Mao Saigo, who had a 67, and Canadian Brooke Henderson who made 64.

Overnight leader Lottie Woad finished with a one-over par 72 to drop into a tie for sixth, nine shots off the lead.

Ryu made an eagle on sixth and recorded her ninth birdie of the round on the last hole where she took two putts.

She said she had not realised when she lined up her first putt that she was in position to shoot a 59.

“I never know because, I don’t know here is par 71. That’s why I just hit it,” she said. “But after the putt and I counted my score with my caddie, ‘Oh, my God, it’s 11-under par today!’.

“My caddie says ‘yep’! Yeah, I’m so happy right now.”

Her 60 was a record low round for th Evian and the lowest in any of the five women’s majors since the USLPGA started tracking rounds of 60.

The 25-year-old won the Women’s PGA at Hazeltine in June for her first major title and said that had changed her attitude.

“I really wanted to get the major championships, but before I got that one it was so stressful,” she said.

“I can more enjoy golf right now. When we first start this tournament the press conference I said my goal is just play on the weekend. That’s it.

“It feels like a dream again.”

Ryu’s playing partners, Iwai and Woad, were impressed.

“She’s on fire,” said Iwai while Woad, who played with her in the opening two rounds, described her as “fun to watch”.

Iwai said she was on a mission after missing the cut last year.

“I want revenge,” she said. “Really optimistic for tomorrow. I just keep going.”

Henderson chiped in twice for eagles.

“Definitely a bonus to be able to chip in on two par-5s today, two eagles. Definitely helps out the scorecard a lot, and momentum, too,” she said. AFP