Ryder Cup creates ‘special, unique bond’ and a lot of fun, says Jon Rahm

ROME – Jon Rahm is not one to be overwhelmed by the moment, but he is clearly soaking in the atmosphere ahead of this week’s Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

“It’s incredible,” the Spaniard said on Tuesday.

“When you’ve done it a couple times, you almost know what to expect... and the sense of anticipation for the Ryder Cup, it’s emphasised a little bit more just because we do know what’s to come and how much fun it’s going to be.

“It’s been definitely special the last few weeks being at home and letting yourself think about it a little bit.”

The greatest thing about the Ryder Cup, he added, was “going in that team room and seeing all these great golfers come together and really be a team and be friends and have a really special, unique bond throughout the week”.

“Those memories you create are going to last a lifetime, and friendships and the bonds get even stronger. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of it,” he said.

One of Rahm’s highlights in the biennial competition was defeating Tiger Woods 2&1 in the 2018 edition. He is one of only two players to defeat Woods in Ryder Cup singles (the other being Constantino Rocca, 4&2, in 1997).

Despite being among the elite players in the game, he claims to feel no added pressure to be Europe’s team leader.

“No, I was world No. 1 going into the last Ryder Cup, and it really didn’t mean anything,” said Rahm, whose victory at the Masters Tournament this season gave him a second Major title after the 2021 US Open.

He did, however, asked for tips from Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, despite his former teammates’ ineligibility this year after joining LIV Golf.

Rahm combined with fellow Spaniard Garcia to post three wins from as many matches as a pairing during Europe’s 19-9 thrashing by the United States two years ago at Whistling Straits.

Garcia is the record points scorer in the event’s history, with 28.5 amassed across 10 appearances, while the talismanic Poulter was on the winning side five times in his seven Ryder Cups.