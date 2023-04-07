Rusty Tiger Woods fights to keep alive Masters cut streak

AUGUSTA, Georgia - A rusty Tiger Woods will need to find a little polish after he opened the Masters with a two-over 74 on Thursday that left the five-times Green Jacket winner in danger of missing his first ever cut as a professional at Augusta National.

It was a disappointing afternoon among the towering Georgia pines for Woods who a year ago stunned the galleries when he returned from a car crash that almost resulted in the loss of his right leg to fire a 71 that had the golf world buzzing.

Even in Thursday’s ideal scoring conditions Woods could not conjure up the same magic and he limped off the 18th green lamenting a lost opportunity with the forecast predicting rain and cold temperatures that are sure to put his surgically repaired leg to an even bigger test.

Asked how his leg felt, Woods had one word: “Sore”.

Woods, playing in his 25th Masters, has never missed a Masters cut as a professional although he did fail to make the weekend in 1996 when he entered as an amateur.

That streak now appears to be in danger.

“Today was the opportune time to get the round under par, and I didn’t do that today,” said Woods.

“Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it.

“Hopefully, tomorrow, I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper.