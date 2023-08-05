Russell Henley maintains one-shot lead at Wyndham Championship

MIAMI – Russell Henley insisted he just wants to be focused as he fired a four-under 66 on Friday to maintain his one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship, while Justin Thomas boosted his bid to make the PGA Tour play-offs.

Henley’s five birdies and one bogey at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina gave him a 12-under total of 128, one clear of Billy Horschel – who signed for a 62 for 129.

“I would say just off the tee didn’t quite get it in the fairway quite as much,” Henley said, adding that the back nine played “a little bit more difficult” in drizzly conditions and a changed wind.

The American, who ended a five-year title drought with his fourth PGA Tour victory at Mayakoba, Mexico, in November, said his plan for the weekend would be to “continue the same things”.

“Just committing to my lines, committing to what I decide to hit off the tee and just making the best swing that I can.”

One thing he would not do is get ahead of himself. He was chasing a wire-to-wire victory at Sedgefield in 2021 when a birdie at the 10th hole on Sunday had him feeling “in control of the tournament”.

Instead, he missed the six-man play-off won by Kevin Kisner.

“It’s why I’ve got to play all 72 holes,” he added. “It’s just hard to do, hard to finish it off, but I’m excited hopefully for another good weekend.”

Horschel squeezed past a quartet of players sharing third on 10-under 130 with a round that included an eagle at the eighth and seven birdies.

Hoping to salvage a disappointing season, he said his game has been improving in recent weeks.

But at 116th in the FedExCup play-off standings, Horschel has a mountain to climb to try to push his way into the top 70 who qualify, with this week the last opportunity.

“I know I have to win or finish solo second,” he said. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Former world No. 1 Justin Thomas, who is also trying to muscle his way into the play-offs from 79th in the standings, went the right direction with a five-under 65 that put him at five-under 135 and a tie for 21st heading into the weekend.

However, he would be only No. 75 were these results final.

Australian Adam Scott, 81st in the standings, went the wrong way with a one-over 71 that left him eight off the pace.