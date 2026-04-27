Royal Lytham & St Annes to host 2028 Open Championship

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FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 141st Open Championship - Royal Lytham & St Annes - 21/7/12 General view as USA's Brandt Snedeker celebrates a birdie on the 18th hole while Australia's Adam Scott looks on during the third round Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic/File Photo

April 27 - The Open Championship will return to Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2028, with the famed Fylde links hosting golf's oldest major from July 30 to August 6 for the first time since 2012, organisers said on Monday.

It will be the 12th time Royal Lytham & St Annes has hosted the Championship. The course most recently welcomed the tournament in 2012, when South Africa's Ernie Els lifted the second Claret Jug of his career.

"Royal Lytham & St Annes is widely renowned as one of the world's finest links courses and has witnessed many great championship moments since The Open was first played there in 1926 when the legendary Bobby Jones won," Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said in a statement.

"This is one of golf's most cherished and historic venues and The Open's return to these famous links will spark huge interest among fans to be part of one of the world's great sporting events and celebrate the rich traditions of golf's original Championship"

R&A officials met with U.S. President Donald Trump's son Eric last year to discuss the possibility of The Open returning to Turnberry, Darbon said at the time.

Trump bought the property in 2014.

Turnberry, a seaside course in South Ayrshire, Scotland, has staged The Open four times - most recently in 2009 when American Stewart Cink won.

However, logistical problems mean The Open won't return there until the local transport infrastructure improves.

The 2026 Open will be played at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 and returns to St Andrews in 2027.

Last year's Open was won by American Scottie Scheffler. REUTERS