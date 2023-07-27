Rose Zhang has sights on representing US in Solheim Cup

EVIAN-LES-BAINS – With top accomplishments being completed in rapid succession, Rose Zhang has her eye on another honour before the year is done.

The 20-year-old, who won on her LPGA debut in June, has set her sights on representing the United States in the Solheim Cup this September in Spain. The Southern California native and Stanford star already has experience representing her country.

“It would be a dream just because... I’ve played two Junior Solheim Cups, one in Des Moines, Iowa, and one in Gleneagles (Scotland),” Zhang said from Evian-les-Bains, France, in advance of the start of the Evian Championship on Thursday.

“Nothing is better than representing your own country with amazing people, having teammates to celebrate and enjoy playing for the honour of the red, white and blue.”

The top seven players on the US Solheim Cup points list make the United States squad, but Zhang is 19th on that list. Zhang is 35th in the Women’s Golf Rankings, but only the top two from that list are automatically qualified.

US captain Stacy Lewis does have three selections to fill out the roster and that is likely to be Zhang’s best bet to make the squad.

“I always loved team formats,” Zhang said. “I will say that of course it’s (an honor) that a lot of people have to qualify for this event, and the prestige is absolutely incredible.

“But I don’t really think about the (world) rankings a lot. I haven’t looked at it at all, actually. I feel like if my game is there... I’ll be able to qualify.”

Despite her youth, Zhang has shown the kind of composure needed to perform well in a Solheim Cup. When she won the Americas Open in June, she did so on the second hole of a sudden-death play-off against Jennifer Kupcho.

It was a historic trophy raising, with Zhang becoming the first player to win on her LPGA Tour debut since Beverley Hanson in 1951.

Thursday will mark Zhang’s third appearance at the Evian Championship. She finished tied for 58th in 2021 and was tied for 65th last year.

In Majors this year, she finished tied for eighth in the Women’s PGA Championship and tied for ninth at the US Women’s Open earlier in July.