Rory McIlroy's agent: $1b LIV move is 'fake news'

DUBLIN - The agent for Rory McIlroy dismissed rumors of a pending move to LIV Golf for US$850 million (S$1.1 billion).
“Fake news. Zero truth,” Sean O’Flaherty told the Irish Independent in an email on April 16.
O’Flaherty was responding to a report published in the London financial paper City AM.
“Two separate sources have told City AM that they believe a deal is close,” the paper reported April 15.
“It is claimed that LIV Golf chiefs have offered world No. 2 McIlroy an eye-watering US$850 million to join, plus around 2 per cent equity in the competition.”
McIlroy, 34, has been one of the most prominent critics of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit since it launched in 2021.
In June 2023, McIlroy described himself as the PGA Tour’s “sacrificial lamb” when it announced a partnership with LIV Golf.
In December, LIV Golf lured Spaniard Jon Rahm into its ranks with a deal worth a reported US$400 million to US$600 million.
In February, McIlroy’s former agent fuelled speculation that the Northern Irishman possibly was softening his stance towards LIV Golf.
“If you were being cynical, you might say he’s going to sign for about £750 million (S$1.2 billion) in a month’s time with LIV because he’s paving the way that LIV’s OK now, whereas it wasn’t,” Chubby Chandler said, according to the Irish Independent.
“He doesn’t need £750 million but it’s odd what he’s done and I’m sure it’s a possibility. If he does it or not, I don’t know, but if Rahm can do it, most guys can do it.”
McIlroy is coming off a T22 at The Masters on April 14, where he finished 15 strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler.
The four-time major champion has not won a Grand Slam event since the 2014 PGA Championship.