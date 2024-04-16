Rory McIlroy's agent: $1b LIV move is 'fake news'

DUBLIN - The agent for Rory McIlroy dismissed rumors of a pending move to LIV Golf for US$850 million (S$1.1 billion).

“Fake news. Zero truth,” Sean O’Flaherty told the Irish Independent in an email on April 16.

O’Flaherty was responding to a report published in the London financial paper City AM.

“Two separate sources have told City AM that they believe a deal is close,” the paper reported April 15.

“It is claimed that LIV Golf chiefs have offered world No. 2 McIlroy an eye-watering US$850 million to join, plus around 2 per cent equity in the competition.”

McIlroy, 34, has been one of the most prominent critics of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit since it launched in 2021.

In June 2023, McIlroy described himself as the PGA Tour’s “sacrificial lamb” when it announced a partnership with LIV Golf.

In December, LIV Golf lured Spaniard Jon Rahm into its ranks with a deal worth a reported US$400 million to US$600 million.

In February, McIlroy’s former agent fuelled speculation that the Northern Irishman possibly was softening his stance towards LIV Golf.