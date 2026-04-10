Rory McIlroy tied for lead to begin Masters defence

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 17th hole, during the first round of the Masters.

Summarise

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Rory McIlroy began the defence of his first Masters title with a 5-under-par 67 that gave him a share of the afternoon lead with Sam Burns at Augusta National on April 9.

It is only the third time in 18 Masters starts that McIlroy has broken 70 in the first round, and the second-lowest opening-round score he has posted, only trailing a 65 in 2011.

“Great, great start to the week, obviously. Felt like I got a lot out of my round today,” he said. “I settled into the round nicely even when I wasn’t hitting fairways.”

The April 9 effort tied the 5 under posted by Burns earlier in the afternoon. Both players took significant advantage of the par-5s. Burns eagled the second hole and birdied the three others, while McIlroy birdied all four of them.

“I think historically people who have success here play the par-5s really well, and we were able to do that today. So, it’s a good recipe around this golf course,” Burns said.

Like Burns, McIlroy made his turn in 2 under before carding a 3-under 33 on the back nine courtesy of three consecutive birdies from Nos. 13-15.

McIlroy acknowledged earlier this week that 2025’s victory took a “big weight” off his shoulders. And now he’s in an excellent position as he attempts to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters.

McIlroy shot an opening-round 72 in 2025 that left him in a tie for 27th, and his average opening score in 17 previous Masters was 71.7. Through what he called a shaky first seven holes, a low round didn’t appear to be in the cards. Then a birdie at No. 8 led to playing his final 11 holes in 5 under.

McIlroy said that in previous years he might not have been patient enough to overcome a shaky start, but 2025’s victory gave him the ability to keep swinging freely rather than tentatively.

“I was nervous, I was anxious just like I always am on that first tee,” he said. “It’s the first round of the 16 most important rounds of the season. It would be worrisome if I didn’t feel that way, because it still means something to me.”

Earlier, Burns posted the best score of his Masters career in any round, besting the 68 he shot in the first round in 2023. In 12 rounds through four previous appearances at Augusta National, that had been the lone time Burns had broken 70 until April 9.

But he doesn’t plan on spending much time dwelling on the overnight leaderboard.

“I feel like you start thinking, you know, in the past or in the future, this is not really a golf course you want to do that,” he said. “I think for me just trying to go out, execute, have a good process, commit to the shot and just be accepting of whatever happens.”

Patrick Reed also reached 5 under by eagling both par-5s on the front nine to make his turn at 31, but the 2018 Masters champion gave a shot back at No. 10 before putting a ball in the water on the par-5 15th for another bogey to enter the clubhouse at 3 under.

“All in all, there was a lot of quality golf shots,” Reid said. “I felt like I played a lot better kind of than the score today. I hit the ball pretty solid, gave myself a lot of good looks and made a couple of putts.”

Kurt Kitayama finished an eventful day at 3-under 69. He reached 4 under through 10 holes before a bogey on No. 11 and a double bogey on the short par-3 12th. He was able to card birdies on two of his final holes to get to the clubhouse among the early leaders.

Bryson DeChambeau, who is seeking to build on his best Masters finish of fifth place in 2025, was at even par entering the 11th through 13 holes, known as “Amen Corner.” He put his approach shot on No. 11 into the bunker behind the green. DeChambeau then failed to get out of the bunker on his first two attempts and ended up carding a triple bogey on the hole.

“Bunker was softer than I anticipated,” DeChambeau offered when asked about what happened on 11, adding that he hit a solid approach shot that flew 12 yards further than he wanted.

DeChambeau finished the day at 4 over following a bogey-birdie-bogey finish. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA