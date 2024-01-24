Rory McIlroy, Max Homa join LPGA’s Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang in The Match

TORONTO – The next installment of The Match will be a mixed event featuring Rory McIlroy and Max Homa of the PGA Tour as well as the LPGA Tour’s Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, it was announced on Jan 23.

The 12-hole event, to be played on Feb 26 under the lights at The Park in West Palm Beach, Florida, will feature a first-ever mixed skins format with each hole worth a specified amount for charity, according to a report on the PGA Tour’s website.

Each golfer will hit from the same tees for the four par-three holes used during the event, while the remaining holes will use varying tee boxes and yardages for the men and women.

The golfer that raises the most money through the skins format will be declared the winner.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, the only participant who has played in a previous edition of The Match, is a four-time Major winner and one of golf’s biggest names.

He teamed up with 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods in a 3&2 loss to Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in December 2022.

Homa has six career wins on the PGA Tour and is a member of the 2023 US Ryder Cup team.

Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including a Major triumph at the 2014 Chevron Championship, while Zhang is coming off a standout rookie campaign in which she became the first player to win her LPGA debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

“I’m so excited to play in The Match,” Zhang told Sports Illustrated.

“I’ve enjoyed watching this franchise over the years. They’ve had so many great celebrities and golfers and it’s always entertaining with Charles Barkley on the mic. I’m honoured to tee it up alongside Rory, Max and Lexi and know we’ll have a blast raising money to help make the game more accessible for all.”

The previous eight iterations of the made-for-TV event have featured only men and some even included big-name stars from both the National Football League and National Basketball Association like Tom Brady and Stephen Curry.

Capital One, which has been a partner since the inception of The Match in 2018 when Woods went head-to-head with Phil Mickelson, returns as title sponsor and will collaborate with TNT Sports on social, digital and broadcast integrations.

“It’s been exciting to see how Capital One’s The Match has evolved over the past several years,” said Byron Daub, vice-president of Capital One’s sponsorships and marketing.

“We’re proud to be a part of this year’s inclusive line-up with the addition of Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, two of golf’s biggest talents.” REUTERS