Rory McIlroy maintains one-shot lead at Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, United Kingdom – Rory McIlroy shot a three-under 67 on Saturday to maintain a one-stroke lead after the third round at the Scottish Open on Saturday in North Berwick, Scotland.

McIlroy, who sits at 13-under 197 for the tournament, recorded five birdies against two bogeys on Saturday at The Renaissance Club to stay one stroke ahead of South Korea’s Tom Kim (67).

England’s Tommy Fleetwood (63) ascended from 29th place into a tie for third with Brian Harman (67) after carding a 63 on Saturday. Fleetwood collected eight birdies against one bogey in the third round.

Eric Cole recorded seven birdies and one bogey en route to a 64 on Saturday.

He joined Ireland’s Shane Lowry (65), first-round leader An Byeong-hun (69), Scottie Scheffler (67) and J.T. Poston (65) in a five-way tie for fifth place at 10-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Annie Park’s eight birdies included a sizzling string of five in a row on Friday as the American seized a two-shot lead at the LPGA Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio.

Park, whose lone Tour victory came at the ShopRite Classic back in 2018, matched her career-low round with an eight-under 63 at Highland Meadows, her 11-under par total of 131 putting her two clear of a trio of players headed by newly crowned US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

“I just had some really good shots out there,” Park said. “Recovered well from bad shots. Overall I played really well today.”

Corpuz, who claimed her first Major at Pebble Beach last Sunday, produced her second bogey-free round of the week, firing a 66. She was joined on 133 by overnight co-leaders Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand and Linn Grant of Sweden, who both shot 69.

“Really solid past two days,” Corpuz said, adding that any fatigue she was feeling in the wake of her triumphant Open campaign – and the travel delays that beset her afterward – might actually be working in her favor.

“I think, honestly, the fatigue has kind of helped with the nerves a bit,” she said. “Going out there (I’m) just focusing on doing the same thing – try and hit good shots.”

She said her grouping with former world No. 1 Lydia Ko and two-time major winner Minjee Lee had been energizing.

Eight players shared fifth place on 134. South Korean Lee5 Jeong-eun climbed into that group with a 64 that featured an eagle, six birdies and one bogey while former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 69.

Ko and Lee were among another big bunch on 135 and 15-year-old Monday qualifier Mia Hammond posted her second straight 68 and was among those on 136. AFP