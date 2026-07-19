Rory McIlroy launches scathing attack over ‘performative’ Bryson DeChambeau antics

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Rory McIlroy (left) and Bryson DeChambeau in action on July 18, during the third round of the British Open.

SOUTHPORT, United Kingdom - Rory McIlroy said on July 18 that Bryson DeChambeau tried to hold the British Open “hostage” and was begging for attention after the American reacted angrily to being given a two-shot penalty.

DeChambeau thought he had climbed to within one shot of the lead with a birdie-birdie finish to his second round on July 17.

But with dark descending on the Southport links, the American was handed a two-stroke penalty for “inadvertently improving” his lie as he addressed his second shot at the fifth hole.

DeChambeau appeared to trample down long grass as he addressed his ball for a practice swing.

The two-time US Open champion travelled back to the site of the incident with a rules official after completing his round and Sky Sports reported he had even threatened to withdraw from the tournament.

As a result there was a delay in the publication of tee times on July 18 for the rest of the field.

“I won’t pretend to be up here and defend Bryson. I’m not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it’s performative. I think a lot of it’s for attention,” said McIlroy.

“To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn’t feel like it was a great look.”

Tournament organisers the R&A stressed they did not believe DeChambeau had deliberately cheated but said “even when the action is accidental”, a penalty is applied.

“I was watching it live. I was up in the players lounge watching it with a few other players and as soon as he made the step into the ball, we all sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘that didn’t seem right’,” added McIlroy.

“I think there’s no doubt that he improved the line of his backswing. Again, it’s like, whether it was careless or whether it was intentional, I don’t think it matters.

“Hopefully, it was careless, but I think the two-shot penalty was justified for sure.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler was playing alongside DeChambeau at the time of the incident.

In characteristic fashion, Scheffler was less keen to make headlines like McIlroy, but hinted he was also uncomfortable with the attitude of his Ryder Cup team-mate.

“I do have a ton to say. I haven’t decided exactly what I want to say publicly yet,” said Scheffler.

“I do have some thoughts. I just don’t really feel like now is the time or place for me to comment.

“We’re in the middle of a tournament and I’m focused on what I need to do. I need to go out tomorrow and shoot a low round. I’m not really going to expand on it too much.”

The hopes of the world’s top two players of adding to their major hauls looks slim.

Scheffler is better placed at four under, but is six shots behind leader Sam Burns after another disappointing day on the greens in a level par 70.

McIlroy fared marginally better with a 69, but is two shots further back for the tournament at two under par. AFP