Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm secure Ryder Cup qualification

PARIS - Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have become the first European players to book their places at this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, the team announced on Wednesday.

Four-time major winner McIlroy will make his seventh successive appearance in the event, with Rahm to play for a third straight edition against the US.

World number two McIlroy is currently the highest-ranked European golfer, one place above Rahm.

The Northern Irishman has won 14 points from 28 matches in the matchplay showdown, helping Europe lift the trophy four times.

Reigning Masters champion Rahm made his debut in the 2018 victory in Paris and sealed 3.5 points at Whistling Straits two years ago despite Europe’s 19-9 thrashing by the Americans.

There are four more automatic spots up for grabs for the matches which will be held from September 29-Oct 1, with captain Luke Donald to make six wildcard selections.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and US Open champion Wyndham Clark have already secured places on the USA team. AFP