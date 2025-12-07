Rory McIlroy going to enjoy 'a few wines' to reflect on 'unbelievable year'

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 3rd hole during round four of the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE – Rory McIlroy said Sunday he was looking forward to putting his feet up and having a “few wines” over Christmas to reflect on an “unbelievable year” after ending his season at the Australian Open.

The Northern Irishman completed golf’s career grand slam in April with an emotional breakthrough to claim the Masters at Augusta.

He was also part of an away Ryder Cup triumph, won his home Irish Open and topped the European tour’s season-ending rankings for a seventh time.

That broke a tie with Seve Ballesteros and left just Colin Montgomerie, who achieved the feat eight times, now ahead of him.

The world number two said it had been such a frantic year that he had not had time to take it all in.

“I’m looking forward to a little break,” he said after firing a 69 to finish down the field at Royal Melbourne.

“I’ve played a pretty heavy schedule post the summer with the Irish Open, Ryder Cup, and then, you know, I’ve sort of been globe-trotting a little bit the last couple of months.

“So excited to have a little bit of downtime and finally reflect on everything, maybe watch a few of the tournaments back. I have not really let myself do that too much.

“So looking forward to the Christmas break and put the feet up, a few glasses of wine and think back about what an unbelievable year it’s been.”

McIlroy’s Masters green jacket ensured he became just the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors in a career, having won a US Open, two PGA Championships and the British Open.

He experienced a lull afterwards and was not a factor at the PGA Championship and US Open this year.

But the Belfast native enjoyed a stirring chase of the Claret Jug at one of his boyhood clubs, Royal Portrush, where he finished tied for seventh behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

He said before the Australian Open that chief among his future goals was a British Open win at historic St Andrews, regarded as the home of golf, where the major will be played in 2027.

He is also set to make a return to the Australian Open in 2026, when it will be played at the renowned Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne’s sandbelt region.

“I can’t wait to get back,” he said. “I’ve been excited to come back down here for a while.

“It’s been over 10 years since I played in the Australian Open and, I mean, look at the scenes out there this week, the crowds, the golf course, absolutely incredible.” AFP



