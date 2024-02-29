Rory McIlroy dismisses Masters 'asterisk' idea, pushes LIV patience

PALM BEACH GARDENS, United States - Rory McIlroy dismissed talk of an “asterisk” on any Masters triumph over missing LIV Golf talent and said on Feb 28 that patience is needed to solve the PGA-LIV divide.

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, who can complete a career Grand Slam by winning April’s Masters, spoke on the eve of the opening round of the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic at PGA National.

McIlroy reacted to comments from 2023 LIV Golf season champion Talor Gooch to Australian Golf Digest that ripped the Masters as diminished for not having more LIV talent due to the Saudi-backed upstart series not getting world ranking points.

“If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there’s just going to be an asterisk,” Gooch told the magazine.

McIlroy, ranked second in the world, said Augusta National will do whatever it takes to ensure the Masters has a world-class field every year.

“The asterisk – look, the Masters is an invitational and they’ll invite whoever they think warrants an invite,” McIlroy said.

He cited the special invitation the Masters issued to LIV’s Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who won last December’s Australian Open and LIV Golf’s 2024 opener at Mexico and played in events at Dubai and Oman.

“He has been chasing his tail around the world to play his way into Augusta or show enough form to warrant an invite,” McIlroy said. “I don’t know if the same can be said for Talor.”

Nevertheless, McIlroy said he was willing to give the American the benefit of the doubt about his comments.

“I feel like whoever did the interview led him down that path to say that, so I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt there a little bit,” McIlroy said. “He just agreed with what the interviewer asked.”

McIlroy withdrew from the player panel of policymakers who are in talks to hammer out a PGA merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) from a controversial framework agreement unveiled in June 2023.

He preached patience for a deal that has gone well beyond an original deadline of last December to unify the PGA and the series that lured away many of its big name players.