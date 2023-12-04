Rory McIlroy defends golf ball rollback: ‘No difference’ to average golfer

LOS ANGELES – With the USGA (United States Golf Association) and R&A (The Royal and Ancient Golf Club) reportedly set to announce a universal rollback of the standard golf ball, Rory McIlroy is among those who are defending the governing bodies in the wake of their decision.

The Northern Irish four-time Major champion voiced his opinions of the rollback in a social media post on Dec 3.

“I don’t understand the anger about the rollback,” the 34-year-old wrote in part.

“It will make no difference whatsoever to the average golfer and puts golf back on a path of sustainability. It will also help bring back certain skills in the pro game that have been eradicated over the past two decades.”

The rollback of the golf ball to reduce distances for professional and amateur players alike – a topic of discussion in the sport for months on end – will be formalised in an announcement from the USGA and R&A next week, Golf Digest reported on Dec 1.

Golf balls will be tested at a new swing speed of 125mph (201kmh), rather than the old 120mph standard.

The balls must not surpass the distance limit of 317 yards despite this change, as Golf Digest explained. Therefore, manufacturers of golf balls will be expected to change their design to conform with the new testing standard.

McIlroy also feels that those who do not like the new rules should not be upset with the USGA and R&A, but rather the “elite pros and club/ball manufacturers because they didn’t want bifurcation”.