Rory McIlroy cards first hole-in-one of PGA Tour career; Denny McCarthy shoots 60 to lead Travelers

LOS ANGELES – Rory McIlroy has accomplished plenty since launching his professional golf career in 2007, including four major championships and 122 weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

But before Thursday, one particular feat eluded him: a hole-in-one at an official PGA Tour event.

That changed for the Northern Irishman when he aced the par-three eighth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

McIlroy stepped to the tee box of the 214-yard hole at TPC River Highlands with his five-iron. His ball hit the meat of the green with one small hop and tracked straight toward the pin.

The 34-year-old threw both his hands in the air before high-fiving his caddie and two playing partners, Tom Kim of South Korea and Viktor Hovland of Norway.

According to the PGA Tour, McIlroy had played 3,253 par-three holes over his tour career before the ace Thursday. He did have one at a DP World Tour event in Abu Dhabi in 2015.

“As hole-in-ones go, I’ve had them in the past where it has been like an OK shot and you get a little lucky,” McIlroy said. “That was the best shot of the day that I hit.”

It also made the difference in McIlroy’s two-under 68, sticking out on a card that included five birdies and five bogeys.