Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman share lead at rain-hit BMW Championship

Olympia Fields, United States – Second-ranked Rory McIlroy and British Open champion Brian Harman sank stunning 17th-hole birdie chip shots to share the lead after Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship, the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event.
Reigning FedEx Cup champion McIlroy, a four-time Major winner from Northern Ireland, and American left-hander Harman, who captured the Claret Jug in July at Royal Liverpool, fired five-under 65s at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago.
That was good enough for a one-shot lead over five Americans – Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark – plus England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open winner.
McIlroy, who won his third Tour Championship in 2022, made a tricky punch shot from the left rough that bounced through a bunker at the par-four 17th and set up his incredible 40-foot birdie chip from behind the green.
“Got lucky. Got through the bunker,” he said. “Certainly wasn’t expecting to make three when the tee shot was in the air. It was a nice one to make. It was a great bonus.”
Only minutes later, Harman holed a birdie chip from 32 feet at the same hole to match McIlroy for the lead. That was after sinking a 42-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th.
“Drove it pretty good,” Harman said. “When I missed, I got a little lucky to get it back into play. Chipped in twice, made some putts, played a pretty solid round.”
In addition to a US$3.6 million (S$4.9 million) top prize, 50 players are chasing a spot in the top 30 in season points to qualify for next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.
McIlroy, who won July’s Scottish Open, found only three fairways but went bogey-free and made birdie putts from about 13 feet at holes seven and nine, just inside 10 feet at No. 10 and, after blasting out of fairway and greenside bunkers, from just beyond four feet at the par-five 15th.
“Luckily, the golf course is soft,” McIlroy said. “It wasn’t too good off the tee. There were a lot of crosswinds.”
His new putter, a Scotty Cameron T5.5 Proto mallet, is proving a good match so far. “We’ve been on five dates,” he said. “We’re still going OK. We’re probably still on for a sixth.”
Harman returned last week after enjoying his first major triumph. “It’s nice to get off to a good start,” he said. “It was hard to get back into the swing of things but I feel a little more comfortable, a little more ready.
Theegala had “one of my best ball-striking rounds” highlighted by a 167-yard eagle hole-out from the 14th fairway with a nine-iron. “I just had a perfect number,” he said. “I knew it was good right away. That was awesome.”
Fourth-ranked American Patrick Cantlay, the two-time defending champion, was in a pack on 68 that also included playoff points leader Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion from Spain. American Lucas Glover, the 2009 US Open champion who won PGA titles the past two weeks, opened on 70.
The BMW is the last qualifying event for this year’s US Ryder Cup team. Six Americans will seal their spots on points on Sunday for the US squad that will defend the trophy against Europe in September in Italy. AFP