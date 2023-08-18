Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman share lead at rain-hit BMW Championship

Olympia Fields, United States – Second-ranked Rory McIlroy and British Open champion Brian Harman sank stunning 17th-hole birdie chip shots to share the lead after Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship, the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion McIlroy, a four-time Major winner from Northern Ireland, and American left-hander Harman, who captured the Claret Jug in July at Royal Liverpool, fired five-under 65s at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago.

That was good enough for a one-shot lead over five Americans – Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark – plus England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open winner.

McIlroy, who won his third Tour Championship in 2022, made a tricky punch shot from the left rough that bounced through a bunker at the par-four 17th and set up his incredible 40-foot birdie chip from behind the green.

“Got lucky. Got through the bunker,” he said. “Certainly wasn’t expecting to make three when the tee shot was in the air. It was a nice one to make. It was a great bonus.”

Only minutes later, Harman holed a birdie chip from 32 feet at the same hole to match McIlroy for the lead. That was after sinking a 42-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th.

“Drove it pretty good,” Harman said. “When I missed, I got a little lucky to get it back into play. Chipped in twice, made some putts, played a pretty solid round.”