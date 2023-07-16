Rory McIlroy birdies last two holes to win Scottish Open

GLASGOW – Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes on Sunday to win the Scottish Open at North Berwick by one stroke.

His final round of two-under 68 marked his fourth-straight round in the 60s in the final tune-up for this week’s British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

The Northern Irishman capped an up-and-down round of six birdies and four bogeys, with two closing birdies to end on 15-under 265. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre carded a 64 to get to 266.

Sweden’s David Lingmerth (68), South Korea’s opening-round leader An Byeong-hun (70) and American world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (70) tied for third at 270.

It is the first triumph on Scottish soil for McIlroy, a four-time Major winner who now returns with momentum to the scene of his only Open title at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

McIlroy had seen his one-shot overnight lead evaporate on a windy day at the Renaissance Club.

But having missed from eight feet for birdie on the par-five 16th, he made no such mistake from closer range on the par-three 17th to join MacIntyre on 14 under.

McIlroy then played a stunning approach shot on the par-four 18th, before a successful 10-foot putt snatched victory from MacIntyre.

“I’m really proud,” said McIlroy, who will return in a few days to Hoylake, where he won the last of his four Majors.

“That was such a tough day, especially the back nine. To play that in four-under par to win the tournament, I’m really proud of how I stuck in there, hit some amazing shots down the stretch and was able to finish it off.”

Victory in the £7 million (S$12.1 million) Scottish Open gave McIlroy his second Rolex Series title of the year.

“It feels incredible,” he added. “It’s been a sort of long six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I’ve given myself tons of chances and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week as well.”

MacIntyre had a lucky break when a wild drive on the 18th managed to find the spectator walkway. He made the most of his good fortune with a superb approach shot that landed within four feet of the hole.

The left-hander started the final round five shots behind McIlroy but followed up on his promise to enjoy “absolutely brutal” weather, with birdies on the third and sixth holes, followed by an even better eagle on the par-five 10th.

MacIntyre’s birdie on the 14th gave him his first outright lead and he doubled his advantage on the next.

McIlroy remained in contention with a birdie on the 11th and a par save on the 12th, where the world No. 3 thought he had missed his putt only for the ball to catch the edge of the hole and drop in.

Then, after MacIntyre bogeyed the 16th, McIlroy holed from almost 40 feet on the 14th to share the lead.

MacIntyre’s outstanding birdie on the 18th completed an excellent 64 and edged him back in front again.

But he was denied what would have been the biggest win of his professional career by McIlroy’s fine finish over the last two holes.

MacIntyre told Sky Sports: “It (the Scottish Open) is one I’ve dreamed of winning since I watched at home, and I thought today once I birdied 18, I thought, this might be the one. But it’s not to be just now, and plenty of years ahead.

“Last week, I felt like I had two hands on the trophy and I let it go. This week, I was nowhere near it. I wasn’t even within touching distance of the trophy and went out there and put in a performance.

“Rory McIlroy’s potentially the best in the world, and he showed why today. Take my hat off to him.” REUTERS, AFP