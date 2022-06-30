Rival series' players could lose Ryder Cup eligibility

NEW YORK • Zach Johnson, the United States captain for next year's Ryder Cup, gave the most definite sign yet that his squad will not include players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of today's start of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic, Johnson was asked how indefinite bans on players who leave for LIV Golf would impact his picks and players for the holders at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

"In order to play on the Ryder Cup team, whether you're top six or a pick, you must garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America," he said.

"In order to garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America, you have to be a member of the PGA of America.

"The way that we're members of the PGA of America is through the PGA Tour. I'll let you connect the dots from there."

The Americans defeated Europe 19-9 last September at Whistling Straits with a line-up that included three players who have signed with LIV Golf - Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Patrick Reed, another LIV Golf recruit, was on the 2014, 2016 and 2018 teams.

Four of the players from Europe's squad last year - England's Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger - are also now in the upstart tour, which stages its first US event starting today in Portland, Oregon.

Zach Johnson admitted he was uncertain how much impact LIV Golf's event would have on the John Deere Classic but said he respected the golfers who have chosen to go their own way.

"I've got some friends that have decided to go that route," he added. "These are my friends. I'm for them. I want them to do well. I want them to find contentment or happiness in whatever it may be.

"I'll say I have the utmost respect for them individually. I would hope they would have the respect for me and what I stand for.

"I'm for the PGA Tour. I'm for the individuals that paved the way for me in this great tour, this platform in order to entertain, compete and, I would say, utilise for the betterment of others, not just my family."

The PGA announced on Tuesday an increased partnership with the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, which will increase some purses overseas and allow the top 10 players to earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

