Rising talent set to shine at Singapore Junior Golf Championship

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Troy Storm is among the Singapore golfers taking part in the June 10-12 Singapore Junior Golf Championship.

SINGAPORE – The region’s next generation of golf talent is set to shine at the 2026 Singapore Junior Golf Championship presented by BFG Golf which takes place at the Keppel Club from June 10 to 12.

Leading the home challenge are national squad members such as Troy Storm, Chloe Ng, Reyes Halim, Aamiya Koul and Amelie Ng.

The international contingent is expected to provide a stern test at the 54-hole championship, with elite junior golfers from Thailand, Japan, China, South Korea and Australia set to compete, organisers said in a statement on June 1.

Among the standout names are Thailand’s Wirada Tawinsang and Settawut Kenanan, both of whom are armed with strong junior resumes.

Besides capturing the B girls’ title at the 2024 Singha Thailand Junior World Championships, Wirada also recorded several strong finishes recently, including a runner-up placing at the Thai women’s national team ranking event in April.

Settawut has also established himself as one of Thailand’s top junior prospects, highlighted by his victory in the B boys’ category at the 2024 Singha Thailand Junior World Championship. He has also won several recent events, including the Makassar Amateur Golf International Championship in Indonesia in May.

For the first time in the Singapore Junior Golf Championship’s history, prize money will be awarded to the individual boys’ and girls’ champions, as well as the winning teams. The overall boys’ champion will also earn a coveted spot in the 2027 Singapore Open, subject to eligibility requirements.

Another golf event, the Moutai Singapore Ladies Masters, will take place in the same week at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club from June 12 to 14.

The prize purse of the 54-hole event will go up by 20 per cent to US$120,000 (S$153,000).

Headlining the 108-player field of the China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) Tour event are players such as three-time CLPGA winner Xu Ying, 17, and rising rookie professional Ren Yijia, 16.

The local charge will feature Anne Fernandez, an Auburn University undergraduate who has played well in her sophomore year in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I circuit.

The 20-year-old will be joined by fellow Singaporean and college golfer Athena Ni (Washington State University), 18, as well as Guo Junxi, 17, and Tatiana Ang, 19, who are both heading to Boston to further their studies later in the year.

The inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023 was won by Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan, who was still an amateur at the time.

China’s Pang Runzhi, aged 19, won in 2024 and will return to Singapore to defend her title. The tournament did not take place in 2025 due to scheduling issues.