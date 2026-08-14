Rising Australian golfer dies in Thailand aged 18

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Australian golfer Jessica Bang, who won her first professional event in just her fifth start earlier in 2026, died on Aug 13.

Sydney – Promising teenage Australian golfer Jessica Bang died after suffering a brain haemorrhage while preparing for a tournament in Thailand, her family and tour officials said.

The 18-year-old, who won her first professional event in just her fifth start earlier in 2026 , collapsed on Aug 1 and was rushed to a hospital in Bangkok, where she underwent emergency brain surgery.

She did not recover and died on Aug 13 .

“We are truly heartbroken by this news,” family members said on a GoFundMe page set up after she fell ill.

“However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion and dedication to golf.

“The funds we have raised will be given to her parents to help contribute towards her medical expenses.”

Bang was in Bangkok to play in the International Qualifying Tournament for the South Korean women’s professional tour.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia called her an “outstanding young talent” who turned professional at the end of 2025 following a stellar amateur career.

“The WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are deeply saddened by the passing of young Tour member Jessica Bang in Thailand,” the WPGA said in a statement.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time.” AFP