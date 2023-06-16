Rickie Fowler charges to front early in US Open first round

LOS ANGELES - Rickie Fowler, back in the US Open after a two-year absence, topped the leaderboard early in the first round on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club, where he’s seeking to end a four-year title drought.

Fowler was six-under through 12 holes on LA Country Club’s North Course, the par-70 gem tucked behind the mansions of Beverly Hills that is hosting the US Open for the first time.

Fowler, a former world number four, is currently ranked 45th in the world. He’d fallen to as low as 185th after missing 18 cuts in 28 events in 2021 and 2022.

After saying on Wednesday he felt “back where we should be,” Fowler was making the most of his opportunity in search of a first win since the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion ranked sixth in the world, was five-under through 11 holes.

As overcast skies and intermittent mist greeted the earliest starters, Mexican amateur Omar Morales stole the early spotlight as he moved to the top of the leaderboard at three-under through the first nine holes.

Morales, a student at the University of California at Los Angeles, became just the fifth amateur in the past 30 years to shoot three strokes under par over the first nine holes of his first US Open – but he faded just as quickly with three straight bogeys from the 11th through the 13th.

It showed just how much danger lurked on a course where world number one Scottie Scheffler got off to a rocky start and second-ranked Jon Rahm struggled to build momentum.

Rahm, who won his second major title at the Masters in April, opened with a 15-foot birdie at the par-four 10th, but gave a shot back with a bogey at 12.

A birdie at the short par-three 15th was followed by another bogey at 17 as Rahm made the turn at even par.

Scheffler was in trouble right off the bat, finding a fairway bunker off the tee at the par-five first and a greenside bunker on the way to a bogey at a hole he had assessed before the tournament as “gettable.”

The 2022 Masters champion found birdies at the ninth, 10th and 12th to put himself in the mix heading into what he reckoned to be the toughest stretch on a back nine packed with “a lot of long, hard, difficult holes.”

What it takes

Scheffler, who played LA Country Club in the 2018 Walker Cup amateur matches, is among the few in the field who have played competitively at the venue, which club members have largely preferred to keep to themselves.