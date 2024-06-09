Rahm withdraws from LIV event with injury ahead of U.S. Open

Former Masters champion Jon Rahm withdrew from LIV Golf's Houston event during the second round on Saturday due to an injury that has put into question the Spaniard's status for next week's U.S. Open.

Rahm's withdrawal ahead of the year's third major comes a day after LIV announcers revealed he was dealing with a cut on his foot and cameras showed him grimacing in pain after hitting a tee shot at the seventh hole on Friday.

According to a report on the Golf Channel website, Rahm withdrew from the Houston event with a left-foot infection.

Rahm is scheduled to hold a pre-tournament news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Tuesday ahead of the June 13-16 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

He finished in the top 10 at three majors last year, including at Augusta National where he won the Masters, but has struggled at the blue-riband events since his shocking move to LIV Golf last December.

Rahm finished in a share of 45th place at this year's Masters and missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship.

Rahm won his first major at the 2021 U.S. Open and last year finished the major in a share of 10th place. REUTERS