Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau stick to LIV Golf despite PGA Tour’s open door

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jon Rahm is one of three big LIV Golf names to declare that he is sticking with the Saudi-backed circuit.

LOS ANGELES – LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau have turned their backs on a chance to return to the PGA Tour, choosing to stay loyal to the Saudi-backed circuit even as former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka makes a costly comeback.

Three of LIV Golf’s biggest names - all major champions who qualify for the PGA Tour’s “Returning Member Program” - firmly committed to remaining with LIV Golf rather than follow Koepka’s lead back to the sport’s traditional powerhouse.

The PGA Tour had opened its doors only to golfers who have won a major or The Players Championship since 2022. But while five-time major winner Koepka has applied to return after leaving LIV Golf, his former colleagues are staying put.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Rahm, who won the Masters in 2023, told reporters.

“I wish Brooks the best. As far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on the league and my team this year and hopefully we can repeat as champions again.”

DeChambeau, an American who won the 2024 U.S. Open, was equally blunt, saying: “I’m contracted through 2026, so I’m excited about this year.”

Smith, an Australian who won the 2022 British Open, said he had not given the PGA Tour’s announcement any thought, but dismissed any notion of a departure.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to think about it, but I know I’m here to stay. I’m here to support LIV,” he said.

“I’m a captain of a great team and a great group of people. I’m happy where I am, I’m proud of where I am. I think we do many great things, particularly in Australia, and I can’t wait for this league to keep growing.”

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp had said eligible players have until February 2 to apply for reinstatement.

Koepka’s return comes with a hefty price tag that may explain his colleagues’ reluctance to follow suit.

The 35-year-old faces a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program, representing an estimated US$50 million to US$85 million loss depending on his performance and tour growth.

He has also agreed to make a US$5 million charitable contribution with recipients to be determined jointly with the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, Pat Perez, who worked as an announcer in 2025 after a three-year run on the LIV Golf Tour, has been reinstated by the PGA Tour.

Perez, 49, shared the news on his Instagram bio, with the PGA confirming it to Golfweek on Tuesday.

“Perez was reinstated as a member, but is not eligible to participate in PGA Tour-affiliated tournaments at this time,” a Tour statement read in part. REUTERS