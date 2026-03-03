Rahm refuses DP World Tour settlement, says players are being extorted

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 3 - Jon Rahm accused the DP World Tour of "extorting players" on Tuesday as the Spaniard explained his refusal to join eight LIV Golf competitors who signed a settlement allowing them to play in tournaments on both Tours.

Rahm, a twice-major champion and former world number one, was notably absent from the list of eight golfers given permission to play in conflicting LIV tournaments this year while retaining their membership status.

The settlement required Rahm to pay outstanding fines of reportedly around 2.5 million pounds ($3.33 million) for playing LIV events without permission, withdraw all pending appeals and commit to playing stipulated DP World Tour tournaments.

But Rahm balked at the conditions, even as he risks his participation in next year's Ryder Cup.

"I don't like what they're doing currently with the contract they're having us sign. I don't like the conditions," Rahm told reporters ahead of an LIV Golf event in Hong Kong.

"They're asking me to play a minimum of six events and they dictate where two of those have to be, amongst other things that I don't agree with."

Rahm is no longer a member of the PGA Tour, turning down the chance to return in January when former world number one Brooks Koepka made a costly comeback.

RAHM OFFERS COMPROMISE

Rahm revealed he also offered a compromise, telling tour officials he would sign immediately if they lowered the requirement to a minimum of four events.

"They haven't agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don't want to and that's not what the rules say," he said.

The 31-year-old, who has typically played four DP World Tour events annually including the Spanish Open, accused the tour of double-dealing.

"It just seems like in a way they're using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer," Rahm said.

"In a way they're extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game."

Reuters has contacted the DP World Tour for comment. REUTERS